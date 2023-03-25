LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8,956.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after purchasing an additional 266,817 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $192.00 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

