LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) to Release Earnings on Monday

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 1.3 %

LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

