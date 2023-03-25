Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $134,480.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

