Masco Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.