McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

