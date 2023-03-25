MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

