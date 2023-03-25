Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 505 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.