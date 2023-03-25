Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 966 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.