Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,166 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

NYSE:MMC opened at $160.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

