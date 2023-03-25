Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 159.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,973,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $44.43 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.