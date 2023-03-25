Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $502.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

