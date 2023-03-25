Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $76,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

