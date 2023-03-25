Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,449 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.