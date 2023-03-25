Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.87 and its 200 day moving average is $432.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

