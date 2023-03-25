Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,507 VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

