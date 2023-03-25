Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,590 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

