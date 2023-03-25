Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $84.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

