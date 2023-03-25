Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $94.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.