Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $502,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

