Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

