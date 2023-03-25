Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Iron Mountain by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 30,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.