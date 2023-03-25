Merit Financial Group LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

