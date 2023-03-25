Merit Financial Group LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.51 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

