Merit Financial Group LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

