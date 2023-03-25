Merit Financial Group LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE UTF opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

