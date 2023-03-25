Merit Financial Group LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISCV. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

