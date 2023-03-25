Merit Financial Group LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after acquiring an additional 755,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

NYSE TT opened at $182.07 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

