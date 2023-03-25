Merit Financial Group LLC Has $652,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

