Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

NYSE BDX opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

