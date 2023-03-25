Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

