Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $498,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,551 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,832,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,647,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
