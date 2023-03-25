Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $502,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,853 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 63.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 103,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 125,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 84,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

About Mitek Systems

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.48 million, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

