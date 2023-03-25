Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $517,000 in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,599,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 227,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,016 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $494.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.15.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.