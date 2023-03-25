Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $590,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,583 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FutureFuel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FutureFuel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 64,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $315.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Several research firms have commented on FF. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

