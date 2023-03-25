Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $605,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.62 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.