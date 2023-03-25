Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 357,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $125.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

