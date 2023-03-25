Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

ES opened at $75.73 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

