Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.77 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
