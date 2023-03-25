Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 23,150 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Annovis Bio by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Annovis Bio by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Trading Up 1.8 %

Annovis Bio stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

