Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 800 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $322.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average is $325.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

