Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 251,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV opened at $85.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $108.19. The firm has a market cap of $280.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.