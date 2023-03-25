Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after buying an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

