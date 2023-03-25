Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

