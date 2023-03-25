Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

