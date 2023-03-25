Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

ACWX opened at $47.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

