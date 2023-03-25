Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 833 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $432.90 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.56, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

