Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPA stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $82.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

