Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 48,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $171.35.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

