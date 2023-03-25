MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Price Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.