Michael Bruen Sells 6,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 485,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $67,950.00.
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $151,905.00.
- On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $53,625.00.
NASDAQ BWMN opened at $27.76 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
